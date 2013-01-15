0

Political Spawn Gone Wild: Rand Paul, John Barrow & More (PHOTOS)

William Paul & Co.

From DUIs to human smuggling, see which elected officials have raised the biggest troublemakers.

Caitlin Dickson

William Hilton Paul

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department via WCNC TV; Charles Dharapak/AP

James Pentlarge Barrow

OnlineAthens.com (left),John Bazemore/AP (right)

Branson ‘Randy’ Chabot

Oxford Police (left),Nati Harnik/AP (right)

Bradley Barton

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Newton ‘Jake’ Ford

Shelby Co. Jail (left),AP (right)

John F. Boyd

Evan Vucci/AP

Jose Farias

San Antonio Police; John Kondres/Newscom