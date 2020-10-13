Family Game Night Just Got a Lot More Affordable With Up to 40% Off on the Best Board Games

- Get up to 40% off on games from Hasbro, Exploding Kittens, and more
- Discounted games include tabletop board games, card games, toys and more. Find out which games commerce staff writer Daniel Modlin recommends.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Now that the weather is on the frightful side and going out in public isn’t much of an option, there’s never been a better time to take stock of your board game collection and stock up. From wacky and whimsical games that break the ice, to intense, fast-paced adventures that’ll make you think, Amazon has something to offer for every type of board gamer this Prime Day.
Unstable Unicorns Card Game
Down From $20
Pandemic
Down From $45
Exploding Kittens Card Game
Down From $20
Ticket to Ride
Down From $55
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.