Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Women

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Tuesday with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth.

Jeremy, 67, now faces eight counts—including forcible rape, forcible penetration, and forcible oral copulation—for the separate incidents, which date back to 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors allege that in May 2014, Jeremy forcibly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood. Three years later, the adult film star allegedly sexually assaulted two women—ages 33 and 46—on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar. In July 2019, prosecutors allege Jeremy raped another 30-year-old woman at the same bar.

If convicted, he faces up to 90 years to life in prison. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.6 million at the 67-year-old’s hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The charges against Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, come after years of sexual-assault allegations against the porn star. The Daily Beast exclusively reported in May that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office was investigating the new assault claims, after previously declining to prosecute a case against Jeremy in 2016 due to “insufficient evidence.”

In 2018, L.A. authorities were also reportedly probing Jeremy after a woman alleged he groped her in the bathroom of a West Hollywood bar.