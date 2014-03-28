'Porter' Snags Lady Gaga for Second Cover; Pinterest Gets a Bootylicious Makeover

Porter Snags Lady Gaga For Second Cover: Net-a-Porter has scored yet another big name for the second issue of its rapidly ascending print publication, Porter, which launched in February. Following supermodel Gisele Bündchen's intimate premiere cover, Lady Gaga will be fronting the glossy's upcoming Spring/Summer 2014 issue. To generate buzz around Mother Monster's latest editorial endeavor, an interactive element was added to the #IAMPORTER app, allowing users to superimpose themselves onto the future cover star’s wild and crazy Philip Treacy headpieces. [Fashionista]

Pinterest Gets A Bootylicious Makeover: Unknown hackers have taken to the popular inspiration website Pinterest and turned its D.I.Y. fashion, home, and culinary photos into countless images of butts—lots and lots of them. Users were hacked by clicking questionable pins, which rapidly spread and resulted in a bootylicious overload. “As Pinterest’s popularity has grown, so have the number of scammers hacking into accounts,” Tech Crunch said in a reminder to users. “The Better Business Bureau recently sent out a scam alert warning users to be careful when clicking on pins that don’t look like the usual content that their friends usually post.” [Jezebel]

Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks After “Conscious Uncoupling": In her most recent blog post, the actress and lifestyle blogger shared how to make three meals from one bird, inspired by depression-era ladies who “never met a leftover they didn’t eat.” While the dishes definitely look delectable, the real message was in a post-script note acknowleding the reaction to her decision to "consciously uncouple" from husband and Coldplay front man Chris Martin. “CM and I in deep gratitude for the support of so many.” Signed with a heart. [GOOP]