It's Not Too Late—The Best Post Black Friday Sales To Shop During Cyber Week (Updating)

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but that definitely doesn't mean it's too late to score some stellar Cyber deals during the rest of the week. ICYMI, Black Friday has become more of a bona fide season than it is a single day. Many retailers and brands launched pre-black Friday sales early this year, giving customers extra time to score solid deals ahead of the post-Thanksgiving madness, and the same trend has followed suit for post-Black Friday deals.
Whether you were still too lethargic from your turkey-day coma to scroll through the endless deals or simply are looking for extra savings to be found ahead of the holidays, these post-Black-Friday and Cyber Monday sales are basically just as good as last week's, so no FOMO is in order. If you're looking to take advantage of the extended Black Friday sales all week long, be sure to bookmark this page because we'll be updating it daily with new deals as they come in.
Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale Through 11/30
Up to 50% Off Site-Wide
Huckberry Extended Cyber Monday Sale
Up to 40% Off
Amazon Fashion & Style Cyber Week Sale
Up to 50% Off Amazon Fashion Cyber Deals
Zee Dog Cyber Sale
Save Up to 70% Off Site-Wide
BarkBox Extended Cyber Sale Through 12/5
New subscribers get 1st box for only $5.
Lime Crime Extended Cyber Sale Through 11/30
Up to 45% Off Site-Wide
TUSHY Bidets Cyber Sale
From 11/30-12/5, Take 25% off sitewide
Lowe's Cyber Sale Through 12/1
Up to 50% Off
Please Repeat Post-Cyber Monday Sale Through 12/5
25% off & 30% off all orders over $150
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.