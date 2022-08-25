Level up Your Beer Pong Skills With Post Malone’s World Pong League Set

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Beer pong is perhaps the most timeless and iconic drinking game of all time, from college parties to any home with a table and some cups. Yet, with such simple rules and simple setup, I feel like every time I have played over the last few years, someone has to run out on an emergency cups and ping pong balls run in order for us to actually properly set up and play. At the same time, so much of the game can be slowed down by arguing over specific “house” rules that may not be agreed upon. Post Malone is trying to make these issues problems of the past with this his World Pong League beer pong set. The set comes with cups in different colors for each team, six ping pong balls, an official rulebook and an electronic shot clock to keep the pace up play up. The electronic shot clock also spouts out a number of classic Post Malone phrases and motivational clips recorded by Post Malone himself. Each cup and ping pong ball also comes with the official World Pong League Logo on the front. The new World Pong League Set is currently available for purchase on both Amazon and Walmart so make sure to grab a set for yourself before you throw your next big party.

