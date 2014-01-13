Prada Denies Tax Investigation; Michelle Obama's Second Inauguration Dress Heads to Smithsonian

Prada Denies Tax Investigation: Miuccia Prada and her husband, Patrizio Bertelli, have denied that they are being investigated for "unfaithful earnings declaration" by Italian tax authorities. "At the moment, as far as we know, nobody is under investigation," said Stefano Simontacchi and Guido Alleva, Prada's legal consultants, who also assisted the company on a tax matter last year. In December, Prada revealed that it had been working closely on "a collaboration program with the Italian Tax Authorities that started back in 2008." The Italian government is looking at passing a law that will "promote voluntary disclosures" to avoid future incidents. [WWD]

Michelle Obama's Second Inauguration Dress Headed to Smithsonian: The red chiffon Jason Wu gown that Michelle Obama wore to her husband's second presidential inauguration is being lent to the National Museum of American History to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the museum's First Ladies exihibit. This is the first time a second inaugural gown will be displayed at the Smithsonian — typically the dresses are only shown in presidential libraries. "The more I started thinking about it, it's such a long time before the presidential library is built," Smithosian curator Lisa Kathleen Graddy said. "There's such interest in the dress, I thought maybe it would be interesting if we could borrow the dress and do a special display, a special limited-time display here so that people would get a chance to see it." [Huffington Post]

Beyoncé Pens Feminist Essay: In the annual Shriver Report on women and gender equality, Beyoncé wrote a short piece entitled "Gender Equality is a Myth!" The singer writes "We have a lot of work to do, but we can get there if we work together. Women are more than 50 percent of the population and more than 50 percent of voters. We must demand that we all receive 100 percent of the opportunities." [Time]