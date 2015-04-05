Pray Father Pepper Doesn't Punch You Out

Pummelin' Padre

This pugilistic priest, Pierre 'Jalapeño' Pepper, gloved up to raise money for the local St Vincent de Paul and medical research.

William Boot

Cathal McNaughton/Reuter

