Pregnant Woman Killed in Devastating Crash While Driving Home for Christmas

A pregnant Utah woman was killed and her husband was severely injured in a car crash in Arizona on Wednesday night while they were driving to visit family for Christmas.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the couple were traveling in a legal passing lane in a Toyota Tundra around 8:18 p.m. Wednesday when they “collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods.”

Chloe Stott, 24, died on impact, while her husband, Parker Stott, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The Volvo driver was also hospitalized as a precaution.

The Daily Mail said that the husband had to have his leg amputated. A GoFundMe page that identified the couple said Parker Stott was still in intensive care.

“On Wednesday December 20th, Parker and Chloe Stott were heading home to Arizona from Utah to spend Christmas with their families,” the page reads.

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas. At 8:30pm Wednesday evening they were involved in a tragic car accident that took the life of Chloe and their precious baby boy.”

As of Friday afternoon, Jake Toolson, the organizer of the fundraiser, had raised more than $120,000 of a $250,000 goal, which will be used for “medical bills, financial support and funeral services.”

The day of the crash, Chloe, who runs a boutique medical spa, posted a photo of herself and Parker on Instagram with the caption, “You n Me forever Parker.”