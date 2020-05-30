This Small Gadget Helps Keep My Kitchen Sink Clog-Free, No Matter How Many Dishes I’m Doing

Picture this: You’re doing the myriad of dishes that are piling up in your sink because it’s quarantine and you’re cooking a heck of a lot more. You forgot that the other night, after dumping out pasta into a strainer, you missed and a handful went straight for the drain. You look down and see that your sink, still full of dishes, has inexplicably clogged. Now, you’re forced to reach into dirty water and fish out the soggy noodles that are covering the drain, preventing the water from subsiding. This was a constant for me, until I found the Kitchen SinkShroom.

Unlike traditional drain covers, the Kitchen SinkShroom doesn’t just catch debris before it goes down the drain, it also prevents it from clogging, no matter how many pieces of pasta or vegetables pile up. Other drain covers do a great job of containing the nastiness, but the SinkShroom has a unique center cylinder that, paired with the construction of the basket, keeps water flowing through.

Now, after doing the dishes, all I need to do is take the Kitchen SinkShroom to the garbage and toss the leftover food into the trash. It’s super easy to clean (just flip it over and run water through it) and it fits over most standard drains, too. While most things are tough to get through these days, making sure your sink of clean is no longer one of them.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

