Researchers Kickstart Huge Study of Malaria Drug To Prevent Coronavirus

There’s a lot of hope but not much data about whether hydroxychloroquine can fight coronavirus. Now scientists are rushing to get the answers.

It’s the malaria drug everyone from President Trump to Elon Musk is hoping can help make a difference in the fight against coronavirus. The problem? There’s just not enough data yet to say for certain whether hydroxychloroquine is effective against COVID-19.

Fortunately, researchers at the University of Minnesota have just launched what could be one of the biggest human trials to see whether or not hydroxychloroquine can help prevent healthcare workers and others exposed to the virus from getting sick.

