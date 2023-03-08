Prince Andrew ‘Furious’ Over Being Banned From Wearing Velvet Costume to the Coronation

Fresh off his tone-deaf dismay at being forced to move into a tiny, five-bedroom home comes the revelation that Prince Andrew is “furious” over his brother’s decision to “disrespect” him by banning him from wearing the flowing ceremonial velvet robes of the chivalric Order of the Garter at the Coronation.

The brewing row, reported by The Mirror, recalls the standoff between Andrew and the royals at the funeral of Prince Philip, when Andrew sought to wear his Vice Admiral uniform, even apparently going to the extent of getting a new one made by his London tailor. He remains a Vice Admiral because of his service in the Royal Navy.

Andrew was stripped of his royal roles as the Virginia Giuffre case unfolded, but retained some military associations, and so is, strictly speaking, entitled to wear the military uniform at official events.

However, the royal family, especially Charles, were not at all keen for him to do so. On the occasion of Philip’s funeral, the queen ultimately stepped in and ordered all royal men to wear tail-coated morning suits for the ceremony.

During the queen’s funeral, Andrew also wore a black suit, while his siblings all wore military uniforms.

The latest row involves his position as a member of the Order of the Garter, an elite club of just 24 members, based on chivalric principles, nominated by the monarch. It comprises former prime ministers, senior royals, and other worthies.

Andrew, who paid a settlement to Giuffre but has denied remembering ever meeting her, was not expelled from the order by his mother. However, the royals have sought not to highlight his continued membership. His attendance at Garter events has been problematic ever since—just last year he was pulled from a public procession of members at the last minute.

Garter members get to wear extravagant headpieces topped with Ostrich feathers, ermine collars and flowing velvet robes at pantaloons on so-called “collar days”—important dates in the royal calendar (of which the Coronation is, of course, one.)

Now, The Mirror says, Charles is contemplating telling Andrew to just wear a dark suit on his big day.

Their source said he had been “left completely in the dark” over his role and required dress.

The royal insider said: “Andrew is furious. He’s already not playing a part and now he feels he is being disrespected and dictated to over something he is fully entitled to (wear).”

Charles has reportedly opted to not wear traditional silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation, and will instead wear military uniform.

The Mirror said Buckingham Palace did not comment.