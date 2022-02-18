Prince Andrew’s Friends Claim Rape Case Settlement Is Much Lower Than $14M

Prince Andrew settled with Virginia Roberts Giuffre for a figure far less than the $14 million being reported in the British media, friends of the prince have told The Daily Beast.

A source close to the prince told The Daily Beast, “There is some wild speculation out there, which seems mostly to be informed by so-called ‘legal experts,’ but that’s all it seems to be—wild speculation.”

Lady Colin Campbell, the British author and socialite who has also been notable in publicly voicing support for Andrew, told The Daily Beast that she had been told the settlement was “five figures,” saying, “My understanding is that she (Giuffre) has been paid very little. The press love conflating figures and this story of a $14 million settlement has been put about by anti-monarchists in the British media.”