Prince Andrew’s ‘Victim-Blaming’ Tactics Show His ‘Desperation,’ Accuser Believes

Prince Andrew’s efforts to discredit his accuser Virginia Giuffre by seeking to investigate whether she is suffering from “false memory syndrome” are symptomatic of his desperation after a week of sustained bad news for the scandal-hit royal, a source in Giuffre’s increasingly optimistic camp has exclusively told The Daily Beast.

The source added that Andrew’s effort to portray Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of raping her three times when she was 17, as an enthusiastic recruiter of underage girls for Epstein’s pedophile ring is likely to backfire as it “looks like victim-blaming.”

The pushback from Giuffre’s camp comes after Andrew, who this week deleted his social media profiles after being stripped of the use of his HRH titles by Queen Elizabeth, doubled down on his much-criticized attempts to undermine Giuffre’s credibility in two deposition requests.