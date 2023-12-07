Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 51

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II, has died suddenly at the age of 51, the country’s royal family announced.

“The Princely House regrets to announce that Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2023,” a statement said, giving no cause of death.

A father of three, Constantin was seventh in line to the throne in the tiny nation between Austria and Switzerland. He leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, and three children: Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina, and Prince Benedikt.

The state parliament reportedly held a moment of silence Wednesday in honor of the late prince, and churches throughout the country of 40,000 rang their bells in a sign of mourning.

“This afternoon, at 3 p.m., the bells rang in all the parish churches of the archdiocese. I invite all believers in the Principality to join in prayer for Prince Constantin and thus express their solidarity with the Princely House. I wish Prince Hans-Adam II, Princess Marie, the children and everyone who mourns the deceased a lot of strength and comfort,” Apostolic Administrator Benno Elbs said, expressing his “heartfelt condolences.”