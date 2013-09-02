Prince George's Wild Godfather's Lesbian Sex Night Club Video

He already has his naughty uncle Prince Harry to take him out partying, but should Prince George need another spiritual guide through the chaos and lithe young things that make up London nightlife, it’s good to hear that William’s pal Guy Pelly has been asked to be godfather to the infant Prince.

Pink-cheeked Pelly, a posh nightclub promoter, is something of a legend in London society circles for his magical ability to combine outrageous behavior with unlimited reserves of charm. His ability to renounce the devil and all his works remains in question, however.

Pelly, a pal of both Harry and William, was best known professionally for his former nightclub Public which was a firm favorite of the young royals until it was shut down last year.

He was also responsible for organizing William’s stag do, drunkenly stripping in front of Charles at a polo match in 2007, and was last year busted doing 129mph down a dual carriageway in his sports car.

And that’s not all. In 2002 he was accused of introducing the then 17-year-old Harry to cannabis, (which he denied). He was at the infamous fancy dress party where Harry appeared dressed as a Nazi - Pelly was dressed up as the Queen.

In 2004, he mooned at William and others during a royal skiing holiday in Switzerland, but his finest moment undoubtedly came when, at a polo party attended by royals, he stripped naked and attempted to climb to the top of the marquee.

So all in all rather a good egg.

It is clear that his forthcoming stewardship of the soul of Prince George is not stopping him indulging his love of the outrageous.

For Pelly is launching a new club night called, “Do Not Disturb” at his Mexican themed Sloane Square club, Tonteria, and as the accompanying NSFW promotional video suggests, it’s very Pelly.

Suffice to say that the video reflects the general spirit of flyers for the club that are being passed out around London: “Lesbians, Mexican Porn, Latex, Burlesque Dancers, Red Passionfruit Margaritas, Gimp Mask, Whips and Goody Bags”, and while it’s not exactly a sex tape, it’s also probably best not watched in the workplace.

Pelly, 31, is said to have been the first name confirmed to be a godparent for Prince George. Six godparents are expected to be named.

A source told the Sun: “He is thrilled to bits.”

And so will Prince George be, in about fifteen years.