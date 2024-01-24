Harry and Meghan Get Warm Welcome in Jamaica for Bob Marley Biopic Premiere

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a leaf straight out of the royal family’s playbook Tuesday night, letting a picture, in Jamaica, tell a thousand stories.

As they posed on the red carpet with Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, at the premier of a new Bob Marley biopic, it was hard not to recall that Holness’ last interaction with a member of the royal family was to tell Harry’s estranged brother, William, that Jamaica was ditching the British monarch as head of state and “moving on.”

Harry and Meghan, who have, of course, also moved on, were surprise star guests at the premiere of One Love at the Carib Theatre in Kingston. They appeared to get a much warmer reception from the country’s leader as they posed on the red carpet than William and Kate did in 2022.

Harry was seen chatting with and hugging Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy.

The couple were smiling and looked happy in their first joint public appearance of the year.

Meghan had been due to attend the Living Legends of Aviation Awards with Harry last week but cancelled after one of their children got sick.

On Wednesday morning, Holness posted on X: “The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community.

“Bob Marley’s ability to connect people through his music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, has made him a symbol of unity and resilience.

“As we celebrate the premiere of this film, let us reflect on the enduring impact of Bob Marley’s work, recognising the importance of his contribution to global conversations on peace, love, and social change.”