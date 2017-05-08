Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Their First Public Kiss

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have conducted their relationship with unprecedented openness ever since the news that they were dating broke last year.

So perhaps it is no surprise that the couple were spotted Sunday embracing in the car park of an exclusive polo event that traditionally marks the beginning of the summer social season.

Harry, 32, and William, 34, have made playing in the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, Berkshire, a regular part of their calendars—this year it was once again raising funds for two of Harry’s charities, Sentebale and WellChild—and Harry and Meghan would have known their every move was liable to be captured by photographers.

So few surprises that images of the two hugging tenderly are splashed all over British newspapers Monday, as the couple appear to move inevitably toward an engagement.

Meghan’s presence at the grounds could be counted as their first public appearance at an official event as a couple.

It is also being reported Monday that Meghan has been invited to Pippa Middleton’s wedding later this month. Pippa is said to have made a special exception for Meghan to an otherwise strict “no ring no bring” rule that is seeing only the engaged or married partners of friends invited.

Over the course of the two-day polo weekend (Meghan was there both days), Harry’s girlfriend met some of his closest friends.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Meghan spent much of her time while on the sidelines chatting to one of Harry’s mentors, Mark Dyer, a former Army officer who has apparently given the match his blessing.

A source close to Harry told the Mail: “Dyer’s opinion is important to Harry. Mark adored Harry’s former girlfriends Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy—but he really likes Meghan. They have been getting on like a house on fire.”