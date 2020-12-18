Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Strike Gold In Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making up for lost time when it comes to establishing their financial independence from the royal family.

Hot on the heels of their whopping Netflix deal (reported to be worth $100m) this week they announced they had signed a multi-year deal with streaming giant Spotify, said by some outlets to be worth as much as $35m.

Emotionally their departure from the royal family was all about their independence; Meghan and Harry wanted to be able to say what they wanted and support who they chose without having to seek permission from Buckingham Palace first.