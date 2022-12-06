Harry and Meghan Land in New York on Private Jet Ahead of Ripple of Hope Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in New York Tuesday, preparing to accept the Ripple of Hope award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation, for taking a “heroic” stand against “structural racism” in the royal family.

The couple were photographed stepping into an SUV in the city by the Daily Mail, which said they had flown into town via private jet. Meghan wore a black suit and oversized shades, while Harry was in a white shirt and plain trousers.

The Ripple of Hope award comes just days before Harry and Meghan are expected to renew allegations of racism in the heart of the royal family via a six-part Netflix show, entitled Harry & Meghan.

Royal sources have said that some within the institution have taken to comparing the couple to the Kardashians.

Friends of the royals also mocked trailers from the shows for their lack of authenticity, after it emerged the trailers misrepresented still and video images as examples of press intrusion and harassment of Harry and Meghan.

Some of the video of tabloid scrums was not even tangentially connected to the couple, while a still photo of a photographer snapping them with a long lens was actually an agreed shoot.

In one clip Harry accused the institution of playing “a dirty game.”

The Ripple of Hope gala starts at 6pm EST on Tuesday.