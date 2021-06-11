Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s War With the Royals Hits Fever Pitch Over Lilibet

The birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child, it was hoped by many, would be a moment of reconciliation for the Sussexes and the royals. What a fantastical notion that now seems, after some of the bitterest open fighting this civil war has yet seen.

The latest pitched battle culminated with Meghan and Harry threatening to sue British media for reporting that the queen felt there had been a lack of consultation with her about their use of her nickname, Lilibet, as the child’s first name, and the queen—via her official spokespeople—saying she would not be disputing the BBC story.

Yes, the queen has taken the side of a broadcaster over her grandson. The BBC was apparently so unperturbed by the attempted legal bullying, even from the famously litigious Meghan and Harry, that they left their story and associated tweets up.