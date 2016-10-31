Prince Harry ‘Besotted’ by U.S. Actress Meghan Markle

Is Prince Harry in love?

Al the signs are pointing that way.

Although friends and courtiers connected to the prince were remaining studiously tight-lipped Monday, there was no move from any Harry associates to deny a well-sourced report that the most eligible bachelor in Britain is “besotted” with American actress Meghan Markle. The story was written by a royal reporter with a trusted reputation.

Meghan was born in Los Angeles but lives in Toronto, where the series Suits, in which she plays a hotshot lawyer, is filmed.

A report by Camilla Tominey of The Sunday Express over the weekend claimed this is where the two met over the summer, during Harry’s promotional tour of the country in support of the Invictus Games.

The Sunday Express claimed that the actress has already been introduced to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, had not been starstruck, and had “fitted in straight away.”

Kensington Palace is declining to comment, as is usual when it comes to Harry’s affairs of the heart.

The prince has previously spoken of the difficulties of meeting a partner, lamenting that any sign of him speaking to a woman leads to rumors she is “suddenly my wife.” Proving the validity of his comments, bookmakers promptly suspended betting on a royal wedding in 2017 after the story broke.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out several photographs of Markle wearing a blue beaded bracelet remarkably similar to one once worn by Prince Harry.

It’s not hard to see what may have attracted Harry to Markle, who was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson, splitting two years after their 2011 wedding ceremony in Jamaica.

She is a global ambassador for World Vision Canada and advocate for United Nations Women, traveling around the world to undertake works for charity.

Tominey’s source said: “Harry loves to hear about Meghan’s humanitarian work and he thinks she’s doing a fantastic job.”

The source added: “He’s happier than he’s been for many years. They are taking each week as it comes and just enjoying each other’s company, but it’s fair to say that they love seeing each other and there’s a definite chemistry between them.”

“Harry’s been desperate to keep the relationship quiet—he doesn’t want to scare Meghan off.

“He knows things will change when their romance is public, but he also knows he can’t keep it a secret for long.”