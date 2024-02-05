Prince Harry Dashing Home ‘Tonight’ to See King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry is racing home to see his father King Charles III who has been diagnosed with cancer, it was reported Monday.

Multiple outlets cited sources close to Harry as saying the prince was dashing home to the U.K., with the Telegraph reporting that Harry was boarding a flight tonight to be at his father’s side. Meghan will stay at home with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Harry’s team have been approached for comment by The Daily Beast.

Sources were cited as saying that Harry has spoken with the king about his diagnosis personally, as have Prince William and the king’s siblings, Anne, Andrew, and Edward.

Palace aides have said that it will not be necessary to call on the services of the Counsellors of State, who are appointed to stand in for the monarch if he is incapacitated.

Buckingham Palace made the dramatic announcement that the king had cancer at 6 p.m. local time on Monday, saying that it was discovered during his “recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.”

They emphasized that although he had been advised to withdraw from “public-facing duties” the king would “continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace clarified that the diagnosis was not prostate cancer, and said that he had returned to London from his country home of Sandringham to commence outpatient treatment.

Charles’ new health scare comes a little over 24 hours after hopes for his recovery were raised when he was photographed looking cheerful while attending church on Sunday morning.