Prince Harry Pushing Ahead With November Publication Date for Memoir, Author Tom Bower Says

Prince Harry is determined that that his much-hyped memoir be published in November as planned, despite the queen’s death, royal author Tom Bower has claimed.

Bower, author of the recent book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors, speaking on U.K. channel GB News said: “I think it will get very ugly and I think that in the end it is down to whether Harry and Meghan are prepared to apologize to Kate and William. I’m convinced they won’t apologize. Even worse, I’m told tonight that Harry’s insisting that his book is published in November.”

Bower was speaking to journalist and presenter Dan Wootton, who first broke the news of Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family and has been a voracious critic of the couple.

Bower added that the couple has little choice but to proceed with publication of the book because their “finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix, and also I think they’ve convinced themselves they’re in the right and they want to get their own back.”

The threat of Harry’s memoir has been hanging over the royals for more than a year now, and has proved a significant barrier to reconciliation. Family and former staffers are deeply concerned the couple will use the book to settle scores.

So far, little is known about the book, including its title. Harry himself said in a press release, when the deal was announced, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” Harry added the book was “a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Bower said: “The book is a time bomb. What William is trying to do, as is the king with that speech at the end where he said we love Harry and Meghan, is to defuse the time bomb, but the time bomb is ticking.

“Harry feels very committed to it as does Meghan and they now see it as a vehicle. This is their way to serve themselves.

“They have no sense anymore of what it’s like to be part of the family in Britain and that is the great tragedy.

“However hard King Charles and William try, it’s very, very difficult.

“I was surprised by the… appearance outside Windsor. So it was very, very clever of William to try and do it, but that walk doesn’t mean that the past can be forgotten and ignored.”

The book is rumored to be complete, with a source this year telling the Sun, “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s done and out of Harry’s hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”