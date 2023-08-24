Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. on Eve of Queen’s Death Anniversary

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Harry will be the star speaker at a high-profile public engagement in the U.K. on Sept. 7, the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

He will deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph, one of the few mainstream media outlets with which the Sussex organization still does business. On Sept. 9, he is due in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the opening of the Invictus Games.

The office of King Charles and Queen Camilla has said they will not be making a public appearance, instead spending the day in quiet reflection. William and Kate have yet to confirm their plans beyond it being briefed that they will make a public appearance on the day. Harry’s decision therefore raises the uncomfortable possibility that Harry could become the focal point of media coverage of the late queen’s death.

He has been a patron of the WellChild charity for many years and was due to attend the ceremony last year, but broke the commitment when Elizabeth was on her deathbed and he raced to Scotland in a vain effort to see his grandmother one last time.

Earlier this week, sources told The Daily Beast that rumors of a meeting between Harry and his father later next month were not accurate, and the Telegraph and other outlets reported that Harry, who will not be accompanied by his wife, will not meet with his family members.

Speaking of the trip, an insider told the Mirror: “While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late queen’s memory, things are a long way off,” adding that relationships remain “firmly rooted at rock bottom.”

It is not known where Harry will stay, as he and Meghan were evicted from their home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor earlier this year. As part of the deal which saw them give up the property, Charles agreed to provide accommodation for the couple in the U.K., if requested.

Harry said in a statement: “For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people–and the tireless devotion of those who support them–never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”