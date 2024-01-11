Prince Harry’s Buddy Has Prosthetic Legs Stolen From Parked Car

A former Royal Marine and Invictus Games champion told his followers on Wednesday that a set of his prosthetic legs had been swiped out of his parked car in west London.

Mark Ormrod, 40, tweeted that the discovery of the theft had not been “the best start to my day!!!”

Attaching a video clip of his smashed-up vehicle, Ormrod explained that the thieves had stolen “a bag full of sweaty gym [clothes], another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what’s really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!”

The car was parked at a Premier Inn, which told Ormrod that its security cameras did not capture the break-in, he said. The hotel told BBC News that it is looking into the matter.

Hailed by Prince Harry as a “real hero,” Ormrod is a triple amputee who survived being wounded by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.

An Invictus Games athlete, he has won four gold medals in the competition, and has worked extensively with the Royal Marines Charity.

“The sad thing is to think that someone would break into a car parked in a disabled parking space and steal equipment someone needs to live independently,” Ormrod tweeted, “and not even care.”