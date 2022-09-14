Prince Harry’s Memoir Reportedly Not Being Published This Year After All

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Harry’s memoir will not be published until next year, it was claimed Wednesday, with Britain’s Daily Telegraph citing “a source close to the Sussexes” as the basis of its report.

Harry’s memoir has been a subject of huge concern to the palace amid fears it might seek to damage or undermine Harry’s father, now the king.

The existence of the memoir has also poisoned the relationship with Harry’s brother, Prince William, and it is believed to have contributed to the family’s unwillingness to meet privately with Harry and Meghan in recent months.

Insiders have previously told The Daily Beast that William and Kate were not prepared to “risk” meeting with Harry and Meghan, due in part to the forthcoming memoir.

There has been a concerted effort by the palace to portray the brothers as united in grief in recent days. They undertook a joint walkabout at Windsor Castle at the weekend and on Wednesday walked behind the queen’s coffin.

However, they have looked tense in each other’s company and doubts have been raised as to whether the truce is just a temporary ceasefire of convenience.

The palace is likely, therefore, to be encouraged by the report in the Telegraph saying the memoir is to be “delayed because of the royal mourning period and is now likely to be published next year.”

It should be noted however that the official Sussex press office is unlikely to be behind the briefing as the Sussexes earlier this year said they would no longer brief anonymously.

The Sussex press office declined to comment on the reports to The Daily Beast.

The book was originally scheduled for “late 2022” and it had been anticipated it would debut in November, in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas markets.

Archetypes, Meghan’s hit Spotify podcast, has been paused for several weeks.

It seems inconceivable that Harry would not want to update the book in light of the queen’s death.