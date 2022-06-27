Leaked Video Shows Prince William Flying Into Rage Over Paparazzi Stalker Filming His Kids

Prince William has become embroiled in a new privacy row after a video of him shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride went viral Monday.

In the footage, a raging William, wearing a down jacket and a peaked hat, tells the man his behavior is “absolutely outrageous.”

The footage was posted to the YouTube account of Terry Harris whose online bio says he is a drone operator and photographer. He appears to hold official accreditation as a news gatherer.

In a lengthy introduction to the extraordinary footage, captions allege it was shot in 2021, and says it was filmed shortly after William and his family were accused of breaking British lockdown rules in force at the time by gathering in a group of more than six with Prince Edward’s family, classed as another household.

The implication is that the photographer was intent on catching the family engaged in similar behavior again.

The introduction also seeks to infer a public service element with another caption saying, “Shockingly, between when the photo of their bike ride was taken and the police arriving, there was a gap of almost 30 minutes. Was the future king and his family unprotected?”

In the edited video, which appeared to be disappearing from search results Monday evening, William is seen saying to the camera, “You were out here looking for us.”

Kate can be heard saying, “We are out for a bike ride with our children, we saw you by our house.”

William then says, “How dare you behave like you have done with our children? How dare you? Stalking around here looking for us and our children? I’m out for a quiet bike ride with my children on a Saturday and you won’t even give me your name. You’re outrageous, you’re disgusting, you really are…Why are you here?”

As he rides off William says, “Thanks for ruining our day…I thought you guys had learnt by now.”

The clip appears to have been uploaded last week and had been viewed 20,000 times by Monday evening.

The video vividly illustrates the pressures the royals face from press intrusion. Although the British press does not buy invasive pictures of the royals and their children, such images are regularly published by non-British websites.

Kensington Palace have been approached for comment.