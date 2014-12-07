Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Bump Touch Down in New York City

The bump has landed!

Kate Middleton, accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and the world’s most famous pregnancy bump, breezed into a chilly New York City on Sunday night, beginning a three-day official tour that will include a basketball game and, for William at least, meeting President Obama in the White House.

The young royals arrived at the Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side—where a suite costs $17,000 a night—at 5:45 p.m. local time, having taken about 45 minutes to get into the city from JFK Airport.

William was dressed in a suit, while Kate, who is about five months pregnant, wore a classic purple coat dress by Seraphine and a pair of cozy-looking gloves.

Her pregnancy bump was clearly visible, and the couple posed briefly for photos as they entered the hotel.

The couple had arrived at JFK on a scheduled British Airways flight from London 20 minutes behind schedule, shortly after 5 p.m. local time. They were accompanied by an entourage of just seven assistants, including a privately paid hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, who is charged with the vital national interest task of keeping Kate’s locks in perfect condition. (William and Kate travel light, staff-wise, compared to William’s father, Prince Charles, who often travels with an entourage of 20 or more.)

The royal couple were not photographed at the airport but were whisked directly to the Carlyle Hotel, where they will be based for the duration of the trip.

A New York minute after their arrival, the couple are expected to be whizzing back out the revolving doors of the storied hotel for an ultra-exclusive fundraising dinner in aid of their umbrella charity, the Royal Foundation, that is taking place at the home of British advertising legend Sir Martin Sorrell of WPP. The dinner is strictly private, and just 30 senior financiers have been invited. While there is nothing so gauche as a recommended donation for the privilege, the rumor is no one’s going to be walking out of the gigantic apartment any less than $100,000 lighter.