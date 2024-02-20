Prince William Calls for End to War in Gaza: ‘Too Many Have Been Killed’

Prince William made an unprecedented royal intervention into international affairs Tuesday, as he waded into the Gaza conflict by issuing a statement calling for an end to the war.

In a statement that will likely be interpreted as critical of Israel, which has said it intends to continue the war until it is satisfied that its aims have been fulfilled, William called for an end to the fighting and increased aid to Gaza.

William’s forthright political remarks, made as he visited aid workers for the British Red Cross involved in the humanitarian effort in Gaza, caused some astonishment in the U.K. where the late Queen Elizabeth spent several decades avoiding making any comment on political issues, let alone offering unsolicited advice on international affairs.

In the statement William said: “I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.”

A spokesperson for Prince William told The Daily Beast that having visited the region in 2018, he had followed events there closely. They pointed out that despite having made a statement in October, condemning Hamas after Hamas fighters attacked Israel killing over 1,000 people, “the extent of the human suffering that is on display has led him to make the statement he has today.”

It is understood that William’s statement was approved by the British Foreign Office and reflects the government’s thinking.

Five years ago, William visited the West Bank and told Palestinians: “My message tonight is that you have not been forgotten.”