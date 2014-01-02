Prince William's Christmas Day Selfie

Check out Prince William's Christmas Day appearance in this 12-year-old royal fangirl's selfie.

Madison Lambe, of Boston, Lincolnshire, took the selfie with William after waiting outside the church at Sandringham on Christmas Day which the Royal Family traditionally attend.

After the service, as William was chatting to the crowds, she asked the Prince if he would pose for a photo to which he apparently replied, "You can't beat a good selfie on Christmas Day" before leaning in for the snap.

"He didn't seem bothered that I asked him, he was really nice," Madison told a local BBC news reporter. "It was sort of a dare from my mum to ask the Queen or him for a photo. I took down some flowers and there were a lot of other children there. When William got down to where I was stood I asked him if I could have a picture and he said, "Yes".

"Then he said 'Rght, you can't beat a good selfie on Christmas Day'.

"I didn't really expect it. It was a really good experience."

Madison has now posted the photo on Facebook.