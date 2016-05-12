Prince’s ‘Only Son’ Raps About Killing Him

The violent felon who claims to be Prince’s son published a rap track that discusses killing the legendary musician, The Daily Beast has learned.

Carlin Q. Williams, a 39-year-old who filed the first paternity claim against the rock star’s estate, also goes by the hip-hop moniker Prince Dracula.

On Facebook pages and rap websites, Williams has referred to himself as the “Son of Prince.” Indeed, the Kansas City, Missouri, native publicly called the “Little Red Corvette” hitmaker his father for years—even in song.

While Williams’s tracks fantasize about packing guns, selling dope, and killing cops, they also appear to mention offing Prince himself. The song “Slo Life” begins: “I’m a maniac / I stare Prince in his tits / And I stop his nerves from jumping / I just cut him to bits.”

The lyrics continue, “Now could you imagine killing the man who brought you into this life?”

Meanwhile, the song’s refrain appears to target Prince again: “Why did my father sell his soul to the devil for fame? Change his name, start doing drugs, till he seen some Purple Rain…”

It’s unclear when the catchy rhymes were published on ReverbNation, but a relative of Williams, Yng Henson, was posting Facebook links to Prince Dracula’s music as early as 2013. Another now-defunct link was posted in 2010.

In a bombshell court filing this week, the felon claims his mother, Marsha Henson, met Prince in the lobby of a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel in July 1976. The pair allegedly swilled wine before heading to another hotel to have sex.

Henson claims she didn’t have intercourse six weeks before meeting the “Purple Rain” hitmaker and didn’t have sex again until after Williams was born.

Williams is being represented by one of Prince’s former attorneys, Patrick Cousins, of West Palm Beach, Florida.

A representative for Cousins told The Daily Beast that Williams contacted the law firm years before Prince died, hoping to get in touch with the superstar. Cousins allegedly “blew it off at the time,” according to his spokesman, Bruce Lewis.

Whether the (heretofore) childless, twice-divorced Prince ever knew of Williams’s existence is uncertain. A law firm rep told The Daily Beast that Cousins was “an experienced lawyer for Prince, and he just didn’t bother him with it.”

Last week, a Minnesota judge ordered Prince’s blood to be preserved for future DNA tests of potential heirs. The judge also gave any potential heirs just four months to file a notice with the court or estate’s special administrator.

If Williams is found to be Prince’s son, he stands to inherit everything: the icon’s vault of unreleased material, his music catalogue and his Paisley Park home and recording studio—all valued at about $300 million.

The shocking discovery would leave Prince’s only full biological sister, Tyka Nelson, and a phalanx of Prince’s half-siblings with nothing. According to reports, Nelson and the other kin relied on Prince for allowances and housing.

Others vying for a piece of the “Purple Rain” pie continue to emerge out of the woodwork. Another possible “love child,” a Minnesota mystery man in his 30s, has also been identified but doesn’t appear to have filed a claim.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Williams is locked up at a high-security Florence, Colorado, prison on a federal weapons charge of being a multi-convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He’s due for release in 2020.

Court records show he has a brutal history of violence against women—including holding a girlfriend captive, then chasing her down the street knife and threatening to kill her. In another incident, he assaulted a woman with a hot curling iron.

His rap sheet includes domestic violence, motor vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license and crack cocaine trafficking and possession. He’s violated probation multiple times but never served more than six months in county jail, according to court documents, until the feds nailed him on the weapon charge.

In sentencing documents, the prosecutor stated, “Williams’s prior criminal conduct … demonstrates that he is likely to commit similar crimes in the future” and that “he is a significant danger to the community.”

According to court papers, Williams was arrested after walking from a stolen auto, then fleeing officers on foot and resisting arrest until cops used a Taser on him.

Lewis told The Daily Beast there wasn’t yet a timeline for Williams’s paternity test to be administered. But Williams’s incarceration will have no bearing on the test or possible future inheritance, he said.