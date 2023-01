Kate may be on the cover of Vogue, but, whisper it, we prefer these new pictures of her daughter Princess Charlotte, who turns one tomorrow.

Yes, it seems like more than a year ago we were lined up outside the Lindo wing for a second time, but, apparently, it's not.

The photos were taken by Kate at their home in Anmer Hall and show the well dressed little girl engaging in standard one-year-old fare, pushing toy trolleys etc.

Happy birthday to her.