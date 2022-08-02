It’s Princess Charlotte’s Turn to Pull Funny Faces at the Stadium (But Louis Still Wears The Crown)

The Windsor family appear to have discovered a new way into the hearts of the British people: taking their kids to grand, formal or sporting occasions and letting them pull funny faces.

After Prince Louis’s show-stopping display at the Jubilee, where he reduced the world to hysterics with a range of incredible feats of gurning, it was William and Kate’s daughter Charlotte’s turn to be the crowd-pleaser Tuesday, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Charlotte, 7, dressed in a simple stripy blue dress with a white collar was accompanied by both her parents for the event, a series of swimming heats, and photographs showed the young royal emulating her brother with a range of animated facial expressions, which included

....grimacing...

…giving her dad the thumbs up...

…and trying to concentrate attentively when her mom was looking.

Sadly, unlike her brother, she didn’t at any stage put both hands over her ears and scream...