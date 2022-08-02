It’s Princess Charlotte’s Turn to Pull Funny Faces at the Stadium (But Louis Still Wears The Crown)

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO SAY CHEESE?

Kate and William’s daughter appeared to take a leaf out of her brother’s book as she entertained the crowd with a variety of funny faces Tuesday.

Tom Sykes

Royalist Correspondent

Elsa/Getty Images

The Windsor family appear to have discovered a new way into the hearts of the British people: taking their kids to grand, formal or sporting occasions and letting them pull funny faces.

After Prince Louis’s show-stopping display at the Jubilee, where he reduced the world to hysterics with a range of incredible feats of gurning, it was William and Kate’s daughter Charlotte’s turn to be the crowd-pleaser Tuesday, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Charlotte, 7, dressed in a simple stripy blue dress with a white collar was accompanied by both her parents for the event, a series of swimming heats, and photographs showed the young royal emulating her brother with a range of animated facial expressions, which included

....grimacing...

Elsa/Getty Images

…giving her dad the thumbs up...

Elsa/Getty Images

…and trying to concentrate attentively when her mom was looking.

Ian MacNicol / Getty Images

Sadly, unlike her brother, she didn’t at any stage put both hands over her ears and scream...

Max Mumby/Indigo