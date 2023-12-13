This Princess Diana-Inspired Black Sheep Sweater Is A Holiday Must-Have

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Certain timeless garments will never leave our collective consciousness, and within that category most certainly falls the famous black sheep sweater worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, during a polo match in the ’80s.

While the original black sheep sweater Princess Diana wore was sold at a Sotheby’s auction this year for over $1 million in early 2023, you can still get your hands on a Rowing Blazers “Diana Edition” sweater inspired by the original.

Though the original producer of the jumper, Warm & Wonderful, stopped making the knit back in the mid-nineties, it was brought back to life again with the help of Rowing Blazers and has been a piece of fashion history we’re all delighted we can finally get our hands on.

Rowing Blazers worked with the small British knitwear company to bring the classic garment back to life with a few modern updates and upgrades, including a less bulky, lightweight cotton option, fit adjustments, and cream-colored sheep (instead of bright white).

The black sheep sweater, which also comes in additional colors and both women’s and unisex styles, is available for pre-order to ship in January. Shop a few of our favorite pieces from the Princess Diana-inspired Rowing Blazers’ collection before the pieces sell out.

Warm & Wonderful Fitted “Diana Edition” Sheep Sweater While the red color of this cotton sweater is already sold out, you can still snag the easily recognizable garment in green, blue, and pink. Buy At Rowing Blazers $ 248 Free Shipping

Warm & Wonderful “Diana Edition” RWS-Certified Wool Sweater Made with a cozy and responsibly sourced merino wool, this fitted version of the classic black sheep sweater will keep you cozy and comfy all winter long. Buy At Rowing Blazers $ 295

Warm & Wonderful Sheep Fleece Made with deep-pile sherpa fleece, this cozy fleece jacket is a modern-day take on the famous knit sweater. Buy At Rowing Blazers $ 365 Free Shipping

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons,Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.