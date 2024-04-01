Pro-Navalny Hackers Swipe Monster Database of Russian Prisoners: Report
JAIL BREAK
A group of hackers sought to avenge the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by breaking into a computer network tied to the country’s prison system, according to a report. The group, which includes Russian expatriates and Ukrainians, reportedly stole a vast database of information on 800,000 prisoners and their relatives and contacts, the hackers told CNN, including on inmates at the Arctic penal colony where Navalny died in February. The group is sharing the data including contact details “in the hope that somebody can contact them and help understand what happened to Navalny,” one purported hacker said. The group also allegedly posted a picture of Navalny and his wife, Yulia, along with the message “Long live Alexei Navalny!” on the hacked prison contractor’s website. They were even reportedly able to change prices in the prison system’s online commissary—where families can buy food for inmates—lowering the cost of goods like canned beef or noodles to around $0.01.