Pro-Palestine Protester Sets Herself Ablaze Outside Atlanta Consulate

A pro-Palestine protester set herself ablaze Friday afternoon outside an Israeli consulate in downtown Atlanta in what authorities say was “likely an extreme act of political protest.”

A photo shared with The Daily Beast by a witness shows the woman sprawled on the ground, feet away from a Palestinian flag.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the woman arrived outside the consulate—which shares a building with other businesses—around noon with a Palestinian flag in hand. Not long after, she draped herself in it and began setting herself on fire.

Schierbaum said a security guard tried to stop the unnamed woman, but couldn’t. First responders arrived to extinguish the flame and transported her to the nearby Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition with serious burns.

Schierbaum emphasized the incident was not an act of terror, but was likely a form of protest against the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, which began again Friday after a week-long ceasefire.

The security guard who attempted to stop the woman was injured in the incident, Schierbaum said. Their condition wasn’t shared.

WARNING: Graphic Image

Anat Sultan-Dadon, the consul general of Israel to the southeastern U.S., released a statement criticizing the protester.

“We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building,” he said. “It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way. The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act.”