Prodigal Thai Prince Agrees to Pay His Credit Card Debt

A top contender for Thailand’s throne—and the $40 billion fortune attached—reached a deal with American Express to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in overdue credit card bills in March, not long after The Daily Beast exposed court proceedings over the debt last month.

Legal documents filed in New York State in March reveal that Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, presumed heir to elderly and spectacularly wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn, agreed to pay down $94,767.88 in charges he defaulted on in 2023. The schedule of payments would have the balance completely paid down by March 29. It isn’t clear if Vivacharawongse, a lawyer residing in suburban Westchester County, met the deadlines laid out in the deal. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

But his financial woes are just one of the dilemmas The Daily Beast discovered confront the prince, nicknamed “Vach.” Far more significant is his marriage to an American woman with whom he co-owns a modest house in Mount Vernon, just north of the Bronx. Thai succession rules forbid somebody married to a foreigner from assuming the crown.

In email exchanges with The Daily Beast in February, Vivacharawongse denied residing at the address with the mother of his children—yet both a reporter from The Daily Beast and American Express’ process server found him at the home when visiting on separate occasions. The pair initiated divorce actions under seal last year but discontinued them in the fall.

Vivacharawongse declined to answer for The Daily Beast’s initial story whether he and his red, white, and blue bride remain wedded.

“I have no further comments on the intricacies of my private life and family arrangements,” he wrote at the time. “Not everyone is fortunate enough to have an ideal family situation.”