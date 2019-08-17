Progressive Women Can Win—Will the Democratic Party Let Them?

Last week, a six-week recount and legal battle in New York ended with Tiffany Cabán's campaign for Queens District Attorney coming up just 55 votes short. In a field of career politicians and career prosecutors, Cabán represented a radical departure from DA candidates in years past—a 32-year-old, ponytailed public defender running to decriminalize poverty and end mass incarceration.

As Cabán's communications director, I've heard from countless people over the past week who wished they had jumped into the race earlier. Eyeing the razor-thin margin, they remorsefully realized that earlier support, more donations or quicker endorsements truly could have changed the outcome—and ushered in the first queer, Latina, decarceral prosecutor in New York's history.

“I can’t tell you how many calls we had—weighing whether to get in,” one person said. “We just weren’t sure if it made sense, when her chances were so slim,” said another.