Over 50 French celebrities and actors signed a letter in support of French actor Gérard Depardieu, who faces a rape charge and accusations from over a dozen women of harassment in recent years.

The signatories characterized the backlash against Depardieu as a “lynching.” The letter was published in French newspaper Le Figaro.

“We can no longer remain silent in the face of the lynching that has descended upon him, in the face of the torrent of hatred that is being heaped upon his person, without nuance,” the letter read.

A week prior, French President Emmanuel Macron had likened the backlash to a “manhunt,” a defense of Depardieu that was widely panned.

Jacques Weber, Roberto Alagna and Nathalie Baye—all prominent French figures—also signed on to the letter, as did Carole Bouquet, a former partner of Depardieu.

Depardieu said in an RLT radio appearance he was not behind the letter, but had approved of its contents before it was published. He has denied all wrongdoing.

A documentary this month unearthed a series of sexist remarks made by Depardieu in 2018, using explicit language about a 10-year-old girl and making disparaging remarks to women to their faces.