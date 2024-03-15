Prosecutors Want Stiff Sentence for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to throw the book at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, with charging documents revealing Friday they’ve asked for a sentence between 40 to 50 years for the disgraced crypto mogul.

The ask comes months after Bankman-Fried, 31, was found guilty of seven fraud and conspiracy counts—crimes that, under federal guidelines, could have landed him in prison for up to 110 years.

“Justice requires that he receive a prison sentence commensurate with the extraordinary dimensions of his crimes,” prosecutors wrote in a 116-page sentencing memo.

Bankman-Fried’s sentencing hearing is slated for March 28, but he’s been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since August.

Prosecutors’ requested sentence is a far cry from the six-and-a-half years that Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have advocated for. They’ve argued that prison will be dangerous for their client, in part because of his autism.

A total of 29 letters have been penned in support of Bankman-Fried, asking U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to show leniency when it comes time to sentence him. Among the letter writers are Bankman-Fried’s parents, both Stanford law professors, who claimed their son was unfairly vilified by the press and that he’d face hardship in prison that spans beyond what a typical prisoner would face.

Bankman-Fried maintained his innocence throughout his trial, which concluded in November with him being convicted of stealing $8 billion from customers of his cryptocurrency exchange.