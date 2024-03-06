Protesters Ram Down Doors to Mexico’s National Palace With a Truck

Protesters used a pickup truck to batter down the front doors of Mexico City’s National Palace on Tuesday, part of a demonstration to demand answers about 43 students who disappeared nearly ten years ago.

The students are believed to have been abducted by local officers in Iguala, Guerrero, and then turned over to a local drug gang who killed and burned them. Since 2014, the remains of only three students have been identified.

A video shared to X by news anchor Azucena Uresti showed dozens of people crowded around the entrance to the palace. A group of protesters physically pushed a white truck backwards into the heavy wooden doors.

Another video posted to X showed a few protesters who managed to gain access to the entryway.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced the incident, saying it was “nothing,” while adding that the wooden doors would need to be fixed.

“This is a movement against us,” he said. “The plan is to create a provocation.”