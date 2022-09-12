Protester Who Called Prince Andrew ‘Sick Old Man’ During Edinburgh Procession Is Arrested

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

An awed silence that had descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile today was shattered when a protestor shouted in a clear, loud voice, “Andrew, You’re a sick old man.” Social media footage appeared to show a young man being dragged to the floor by the police. It was subsequently reported that he had been arrested.

The interjection, which shows the potential for controversy and disruption that Andrews inclusion in public events surrounding his mother’s death might generate, came as all four of the queen’s children, including Prince Andrew, formed a solemn procession behind the queen’s coffin as it was driven in a hearse up Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral. Behind the hearse, the King led Andrew, Edward and Anne who walked on foot, with Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also walking. Queen Camilla and Sophie Wessex followed in cars.

All the siblings wore military uniform with the exception of Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military associations when he was fired as a working royal over the sex case that stemmed from his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Charles has, however, agreed Andrew will be allowed to wear military uniform when he attends a vigil for his mother later this week, however he will be in civilian clothes for the funeral itself. People will be able to view the coffin in Scotland for 24 hours from 5pm local time, before it is taken to London tomorrow.