Protests Erupt at Russian Polling Stations Ahead of Putin’s Landslide ‘Victory’

A coordinated protest effort by Russian voters was unleashed at polling stations across the country on Sunday as they demonstrated their opposition to President Vladimir Putin, who is poised to win an election that only ever had one possible outcome: extending his political reign for another six years.

Putin, 71, faced little real opposition in the fight. His fiercest opponent and biggest threat, Alexei Navalny, died in a remote Arctic penal colony almost exactly a month ago, having been sentenced to more than three decades behind bars on charges internationally condemned as bogus and politically motivated.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, had urged Russians to turn out at noon on Sunday to quietly protest Putin, with multiple outlets reporting that lines at polling stations and Russian embassies around the world appeared to grow around midday. “You can ruin the ballot, you can write Navalny on it in bold letters, and even if you don’t see the point in voting at all, you can just come and stand at the polling station and then turn around and go home,” she encouraged them, according to Axios.

Some voters posted photos of their spoiled ballots, bearing slogans like “Navalny is my president,” “No to war, no to Putin,” and “Putin is a murderer,” according to The Washington Post.

“This is the first time in my life I have ever seen a queue for elections,” a woman in Moscow told CNN. Asked why she had turned up around noon, she replied: “You know why. I think everybody in this queue knows why.”

Navalnaya herself was present in the line outside Russia’s embassy in Berlin for “Noon Against Putin.” She told reporters that she had written her husband’s name on her ballot after waiting more than five hours to cast it. “Please stop asking for messages from me or from somebody for Mr. Putin,” she said when prompted at one point, according to the AP. “There could be no negotiations and nothing with Mr. Putin, because he’s a killer, he’s a gangster.”

In an unprecedented moment, Putin publicly addressed Navalny’s death on state television after midnight. According to The New York Times, he used Navalny’s name, a rarity, as he described his opponent’s death as “an unfortunate incident.”

He also declared victory in a speech broadcast from his campaign headquarters. “Out of every voice, we are building a common will of the people of [the] Russian Federation,” he said, according to the BBC.

Early returns reported by Russia’s Central Election Commission showed Putin had amassed nearly 88 percent of the vote with roughly 60 percent of precincts counted, according to the Associated Press. Turnout was measured at an historic 74 percent, surpassing the 2018 election’s 67 percent, officials said. It marks the largest share of the vote the septuagenarian has collected in any of his five election wins.

In his speech, Putin thanked those who had voted for him over the course of the three-day election. He also extended a special thank-you to the “warriors on the line of contact,” a reference to Russian soldiers fighting the war in Ukraine, or what he and other state leaders refer to euphemistically as “the special military operation.”

Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago last month. “These days, the Russian dictator is simulating another election,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. “It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure, as it has already often happened in the course of history, is simply sick for power and is doing everything to rule forever.”

Putin, a former KGB agent, won presidential office in 2000 and a second term in 2004. He then served as prime minister for four years in an effort to get around a pesky constitutional limitation on serving more than two consecutive terms as president. In 2012, he won a third presidential term, followed by a fourth in 2018.

“The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr. Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him,” the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson told Al Jazeera. The second-place candidate, Communist Nikolai Kharitonov, earned just under 4 percent of the vote.