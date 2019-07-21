Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election Amid Mounting Protests

Puerto Rico’s embattled governor Ricardo Rossello announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection in 2020, and will step down as the president of the New Progressive Party.

The move comes as a week of protests against Rossello erupted after private online chat messages were leaked in which he and his top aides allegedly made homophobic, misogynistic, and sexist comments against opponents and critics, and mocked victims of Hurricane Maria. A large-scale public protest was scheduled for Monday on a major highway leading to San Juan.

“Apologizing is not enough,” Rossello said in a resignation video posted to Facebook.

