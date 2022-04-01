‘Pulp Fiction’ Stars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson Are Reuniting for a New Movie

It’s a Pulp Fiction reunion—again.

You’d be forgiven for forgetting anything that happened at the Oscars before or after the slap, but Sunday night’s ceremony saw Pulp Fiction cast members Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta join each other on stage to celebrate the classic Tarantino crime film. Now, Thurman and Jackson are teaming up once again for a dark-comedy-slash-thriller movie.

Titled The Kill Room, the project was penned by relatively-unknown writer and producer Jonathan Jacobson. Nicol Paone, the filmmaker behind 2020’s Friendsgiving starring Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings, is directing. She is best known for her work as a writer, director, and performer for Funny or Die.

Combining comedy with crime, The Kill Room is well within Jackson and Thurman’s wheelhouse. It chronicles the story of a hitman and his boss (Jackson) who become involved in a money laundering scheme with an art dealer (Thurman). Through a series of unexpected hijinks, the hired killer accidentally becomes an art world sensation.

Thurman and Paone are producing, along with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, among others. “The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true,” Levine and Beckerman said in a statement, “We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Paone also issued a statement, saying, “Getting to make The Kill Room—an already incredible script—with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams.