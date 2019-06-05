Amazon’s Day-Long Sale Gets You Up to 45% Off Top-Rated Running Shoes From Reebok, adidas, PUMA, and More

Summer’s a perfect occasion to upgrade your running shoes, whether you use them to run in the city or on trails or casually around your home — there’s really no wrong way to wear running shoes. And Amazon’s massive day-long sale on men’s and women’s running shoes is a perfect opportunity to add to your shoe collection or upgrade your current pair.

With more than 30 options, your next running shoe is right around the corner. The PUMA Tazon 6 shoes are going for $39 (44%) off and are the highest-rated shoe in this sale, sporting a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,100 reviews. Or take a look at the likewise highly-rated adidas Men's Alphabounce Instinct Running Shoe. Stylish and seriously supportive, you can grab a pair of these for $80 (33% off) today. On the women’s end is Reebok’s Fast Flexweave Running Shoe, which is selling today for $35, or 38% off. Get them in any one of nine different colors and get comfortable in a stretch upper that provides lightweight-yet-durable support. And if you’ve been looking for a whole different type of support, check out Superfeet’s Green Insoles. Composed of highly dense foam, they help stabilize and support your foot, and nearly 7,000 reviewers left them a 4.2-star average rating. Whatever it is your feet need this summer, don’t let this sale run off without seeing what it’s got for you.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.