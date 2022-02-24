Explosions Rattle Ukraine as Putin Announces Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address late Wednesday that he has “decided to conduct a special military operation” in Donbas—the southeastern region of Ukraine with territory occupied by separatist groups.

Putin claimed his goal was to demilitarize the neighboring nation and insisted “an occupation of Ukraine is not in Russia’s plans,” according to Russian state broadcaster RAI Novosti.

Shortly after Putin’s speech concluded, residents and web cameras captured images of explosions across Ukrainian cities widely expected to be in the target of a potential Russian invasion.

In Kharkiv, web cameras captured footage of explosions seen along the horizon in the northern Ukrainian city that lies just an hour south of where satellite imagery had captured imagery of Russian military vehicles poised to move.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, declared in a tweet. “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

President Biden immediately slammed Putin.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” he said.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Putin’s surprise address at about 5:40 a.m. in Moscow coincided with the United Nations Security Council’s emergency meeting in New York where world leaders were discussing what they believed was an imminent invasion.

In his speech, Putin attacked so-called Western-supported nationalists in power in Kyiv and called the West an “empire of lies.” He claimed “a clash with Russia is inevitable.”

“Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action,” he said.

The address came after a day of rapidly escalating tensions, with the Pentagon warning that Russian troops could invade Ukraine at “any hour” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky making a last-minute appeal for peace as hundreds of thousands of Russian troops amassed on the border.

Biden said he will be monitoring the situation overnight and on Thursday will meet with his G7 counterparts and then address the nation. “Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

Alarm bells in the West had reached a deafening pitch this week when Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the separatist leadership of Ukraine’s occupied territories and won approval from lawmakers to deploy troops into the country for a supposed “peacekeeping” mission.

A deeply alarming national address delivered by the Russian president on the eve of that deployment seemed to make clear it was anything but. In the hour-long speech, Putin spouted off a revisionist history according to which Ukraine was “created by Russia” and belittled the Ukrainian identity as “parasitical.”

Almost immediately after the formal recognition, videos had emerged of Russian military equipment moving into the occupied territories, and separatist leaders threatened to reclaim land won back by Ukrainian forces in 2014, teeing up a direct military confrontation. Ukrainian authorities soon moved to declare a nationwide state of emergency amid reports of further Russian troop buildups at the border, and Russia's Foreign Ministry pulled personnel from all consular offices in the country.

Despite a flurry of sanctions meant to give Putin one last chance to pull back from a full invasion, Moscow was unfazed, dismissing the sanctions as ineffective and boasting that “Russia has proven it is able to minimize the damage inflicted by all costs of sanctions.”

A new flare-up in violence along the frontline in eastern Ukraine in recent days also seemed to signal imminent trouble as the Kremlin began to echo the same rhetoric about “provocative actions” that it used in the run-up to Moscow’s invasion of Georgia in 2008. Add to that Vladimir Putin’s bogus claim that Kyiv was committing “genocide” in the war-torn Donbas, and Russia seemed to be brazenly fulfilling the West’s predictions all week of how an invasion would begin with the Kremlin creating a “pretext” for military action.

Western leaders had been bracing for the incursion for weeks, and the situation reached boiling point as U.S. officials warned earlier this month the attack could come at any moment. The U.S. embassy in Kyiv suspended consular services earlier this month and scrambled to evacuate nearly all its staff, while more than a dozen countries urged citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. Authorities in Kyiv confirmed evacuation plans were in place, with residents of the capital to be alerted of an attack by siren and vehicles equipped with loudspeakers. Locations throughout the city were designated to serve as evacuation points, and a string of bomb shelters were readied.

It briefly appeared that there was some hope for de-escalation earlier this month, as Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a partial troop withdrawal from around Ukraine’s borders. That relief was short-lived, however, as Ukrainian authorities, NATO, and U.S. officials said there was no evidence to back up Russia’s words.

The “military operation” announced by Putin on Wednesday is the beginning of the worst nightmare invasion analysts and U.S. intelligence officials have been warning about, Michael Kofman, the research program director in the Russia Studies Program at Virginia-based national security research organization CNA, told The Daily Beast. “His speech made very clear he was speaking about all of Ukraine. He spoke of demilitarization of Ukraine. And as you can see, airstrikes have begun in Kharkiv and Kyiv area,” said Kofman. “It’s very clear that this is an operation of maximum [effort]. The aim of this operation s going to be regime change.”

In a statement following on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner called for the U.S. and NATO to “stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.”

“While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully," said Warner. “Therefore, we must all, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic, work together to demonstrate to Putin that this aggression will not be allowed to go unpunished.”