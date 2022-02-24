Putin Announces ‘Special Military Operation’ Against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address late Wednesday that he has “decided to conduct a special military operation” in Donbas—the southeastern region of Ukraine with territory occupied by separatist groups.

Putin claimed his goal was to demilitarize the neighboring nation and insisted “an occupation of Ukraine is not in Russia’s plans,” according to Russian state broadcaster RAI Novostri.

Shortly after Putin’s speech concluded, residents and web cameras captured images of explosions across Ukrainian cities widely expected to be in the target of a potential Russian invasion.

In Kharkiv, web cameras captured footage of explosions seen along the horizon in the northern Ukrainian city that lies just an hour south of where satellite imagery had captured imagery of Russian military vehicles poised to move.

President Biden immediately slammed Putin.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” he said.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Putin’s surprise address at about 5:40 a.m. in Moscow coincided with the United Nations Security Council’s emergency meeting in New York where world leaders were discussing what they believed was an imminent invasion.

In his speech, Putin attacked so-called Western-supported nationalists in power in Kyiv and called the West an “empire of lies.” He claimed “a clash with Russia is inevitable.”

“Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action,” he said.

The address came after a day of rapidly escalating tensions, with the Pentagon warning that Russian troops could invade Ukraine at “any hour” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky making a last-minute appeal for peace as hundreds of thousands of Russian troops amassed on the border.

Biden said he will be monitoring the situation overnight and on Thursday will meet with his G7 counterparts and then address the nation. “Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”