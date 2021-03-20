Putin Reignites Ukraine Conflict as Rift With Biden Blows Up

MOSCOW—The war in eastern Ukraine, which had calmed to a near standstill over the past year, is at a boiling point once again. A 2020 ceasefire with Russian-backed militants has broken down. Soldiers are dying on both sides of the frontlines almost daily. Ukrainians are asking for an early, forceful move by President Biden, whom sources consider “Ukraine’s big friend.”

Ukraine has become caught in a broader conflict between the U.S. and Russia, which escalated this week. Russia recalled its ambassador from Washington, after Biden called Putin “a killer.”

The Ukraine war is the only hot conflict between Russia and the West in Europe, and the U.S. and the EU imposed sanctions after the outbreak of conflict in Eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.